Squash’s top players hopeful that the sport’s Olympic status will help it grow

SINGAPORE – While they were on their honeymoon in Los Angeles seven years ago, squash’s Egyptian power couple Ali Farag and Nour El Tayeb intentionally set aside some time to catch the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Squash was not part of the Olympic roster back then, but it will make its debut at the quadrennial competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, an exciting development for the duo and the rest of the fraternity.

While world No. 1 and four-time world champion Farag is unsure about whether he will still be playing in five years, he believes that the sport’s inclusion only bodes well for squash.

Farag, 31, said: “It’s a very long game for our sport to get included in the world’s most elite stage in the world of sport, I think we really deserve it.

“It’s really exciting but on a personal note it’s too early to plan, especially from a very competitive nation, to be up there at the age of 35, 36, I don’t know. But for squash, it’s quite exciting and it’s good to see more and more nations getting involved.”

The Egyptian was speaking at a press conference at the Orchard Hotel on Monday, ahead of the Vitagen Singapore Squash Open which begins on Tuesday.

Held at the OCBC Arena, the US$225,000 (S$306,000) Professional Squash Association World Tour Gold event boasts a star-studded field that includes Farag, Peruvian world No. 2 Diego Elias and third-ranked defending champion Mohamed El Shorbagy.

The women’s draw is led by 2022 runner-up El Tayeb, the world No. 6, while the Republic will have two wild cards in Marcus Phua and Au Yeong Wai Yhann.

After the sport’s unsuccessful attempts to be part of the last four Olympics, the International Olympic Committee in October approved squash’s admittance to LA, where two events – the men and women’s singles – will be contested.