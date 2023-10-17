Squash stronghold Egypt celebrates sport's inclusion in 2028 Olympic Games

MUMBAI – Squash stronghold Egypt celebrated on Monday the sport’s inclusion into the programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, raising hopes of winning some gold medals but the head of the country’s federation warned against excessive optimism.

Squash, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and baseball-softball are five sports added to the programme after being approved by the International Olympic Committee as it looks to tap into new global audiences.

“The inclusion of squash ... is a significant breakthrough for the sport,” United States Squash chief executive officer Kevin Klipstein said.

“Being part of the Olympic Games has been a long-held goal for the squash community, and inclusion will serve as a catalyst to increase awareness of what is already a major participatory sport globally with a long and diverse history.”

Squash had long pushed for inclusion, most recently in 2013 for the 2020 Olympics.

“I’m super happy and excited that we finally made it to the Olympics,” Nour El-Sherbini, ranked No. 1 in the world in women’s squash, said in a video posted on Facebook.

“I have been always dreaming to play in the Olympics Games and have finally made it. Congratulations to everyone and all the squash players and fans. See you in the Olympics.”

For his part, Mostafa Assal, ranked third in the world in the men’s competition, wrote on Facebook: “Farewell to the phrase squash is not an Olympic game.

“Thanks, God, for squash’s entry into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”