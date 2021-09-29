SportSG suspends programmes for children and seniors

Sports programmes for children and seniors have been halted temporarily, Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced yesterday.

In a circular to members of its ActiveSG platform, the national agency said that all programmes catering to children aged 12 and below will be suspended until Oct 10. Those organised by ActiveSG for seniors - aged 60 and above - will be suspended until Oct 24.

The measures come on the back of the Government's announcement last Friday of the shift to a stabilisation phase in the nation's transition to Covid-19 resilience.

Educator Maslinda Sabtu, whose two children aged 11 and seven attend ActiveSG Football Academy sessions thrice weekly, said: "It will be safer for the kids to stay at home because of the rising number of cases."

The 38-year-old also noted that the sessions would be done virtually for the time being, and was glad that her children will still have a chance to work on their individual skills.

Mr Jeremy Yip, 50, who is self-employed and has three sons aged 10, seven and four in the ActiveSG Football Academy, feels that while previous virtual sessions have been useful, he hopes to see the in-person programme return soon. He said: "Overall, we are keen to get things back to training again. Football is an outdoor sport, and it is one of the very few times the kids get to be outdoors during this pandemic."

SportSG also said that while dual-use scheme (DUS) sports facilities remain open, users will be required to adhere to a reduction in the number of participants allowed.

For DUS indoor sports halls, only two people - inclusive of a coach - are allowed on each badminton court, down from five.

For team sports like netball, volleyball, basketball and floorball, only two people - inclusive of a coach - are allowed per half court, also down from five.

For DUS school fields, up to 50 participants are allowed at any one time, but they can only be in pairs.

SportSG also reminded ActiveSG members to ensure that they and their group members are fully vaccinated before booking at a DUS indoor sports hall, as a mandatory verification of vaccination record is also in place.