Sports World: Singapore GP needs 250 volunteers

Singapore GP needs 250 volunteers

Race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd will host an inaugural Race Officials' Recruitment Open House at the F1 Pit Building on Saturday, as part of a drive to recruit volunteers for the Sept 19-22 race.

Some 250 volunteering positions are available in key trackside functions like fire marshals, medical team, observers, track and flag marshals. Applications must be submitted by noon on April 1 via raceofficials.singaporegp.sg

Ronaldo charged for 'improper' celebration

ZURICH • Disciplinary action could be taken against Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo for his celebration after one of the three goals he scored in last week's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Uefa said he would face a hearing on Thursday for "improper conduct" during the second leg, with the Italian side recording a 3-2 aggregate win. The Portuguese mimicked a gesture by Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who celebrated the Spanish team's opener in the first leg by grabbing his crotch.

The Argentinian was fined €20,000 (S$30,670) for the incident but escaped a touchline ban for the return match.

REUTERS

Bail sought for official who criticised Hasina

DHAKA • A lawyer for Fifa council member Mahfuza Akhter Kiron is set to file a petition in a Bangladesh court today, seeking bail for the official who was arrested in a defamation case following her criticism of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Mahfuza courted trouble after her remarks at a news conference last month when she said Ms Hasina was neglecting football in the cricket-obsessed country.

A sports organiser then filed a defamation case against the 52-year-old, who was arrested on Saturday, but her lawyer, Liakat Hossain, said yesterday that as an "established woman", she should be granted bail.

REUTERS

City meet Brighton, Watford play Wolves

LONDON • Manchester City were paired with Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, while Watford will face Wolves in the other semi-final after the draw was made on Sunday.

The ties will be played on April 6 and 7 at Wembley, with City the only English team on course for a domestic treble. The final is on May 18 at the same venue.

THE GUARDIAN