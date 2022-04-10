S'pore's indoor skydivers win four titles at FAI World Cup of Indoor Skydiving

SINGAPORE - The Republic's indoor skydivers clinched four titles at the April 5-10 FAI World Cup of Indoor Skydiving 2022 (WCIS), in Charleroi, Belgium.

Kyra Poh, who had won a silver in the freestyle open category at the 2018 edition of the competition, won a gold medal in the event this time after finishing above Poland's Maja Kuczynska and Latvia's Toms Ivans at Airspace Indoor Skydiving.

This is the 20-year-old's fourth medal at the FAI World Cup. She had won the freestyle junior category in 2016 and two-way dynamic open category two years later.

The rest of Singapore's World Cup champions were making their competition debuts, with Kai Minejima Lee, 12, leading the way by claiming three titles in the freestyle junior, two-way dynamic junior speed and free and four-way dynamic junior speed categories.

In the freestyle junior competition, Kai topped the field of three, coming in ahead of American Sydney Kennett and Brazilian Gabriela Haga Chacorn.

He combined with Vera Poh, 12, to bag the gold medal in the two-way dynamic junior speed and free. The duo also took home the title in the four-way dynamic junior speed category with Isabelle Koh, 15, and Jordan Lee, 18.