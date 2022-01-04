Indoor skydiving: Four titles at Belgian Open give Kyra, Vera and Kai confidence ahead of World Cup

SINGAPORE - Days before they were set to compete at last month's Belgian Open, Singapore indoor skydivers Kyra Poh, Vera Poh and Kai Minejima Lee were not even sure if the competition would take place as the country had tightened its Covid-19 measures following a surge in cases.

But the uncertainty did not affect the trio, who continued training for their first international competition since the February 2020 Wind Games and their resolve paid off as they swept four titles at the Dec 11-12 event, which took place at Airspace Indoor Skydiving in Charleroi.

Apart from winning the freestyle open category, Kyra also bagged gold medals in the two-way dynamic with younger sister Vera and the four-way dynamic with Vera, Kai and Czech Tobias Chaloupka.

Kai also clinched the gold medal in the freestyle junior discipline.

"It wasn't hard to stay motivated (amid the uncertainty), it's just what we love and so we keep working hard on that," said Kai, 12, who is home schooled. "Even if the competition doesn't happen, we just transfer this training into the next one."

Kyra, 19, added: "It was a really good competition because we haven't competed in a really long time. To be able to come back and win gold in all the categories we took part in was a huge feat.

"The kids took part in 2018 in the same competition, so by going there and showing how good they are and how much progress they had made was really good."

Their performance at the Belgian Open was also a boost for the trio, who are hoping to compete at the 4th Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) World Cup of Indoor Skydiving 2022, which will take place at the same venue in April.