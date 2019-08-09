S'pore rugby fans' World Cup cheers

Rugby fans who are StarHub sports pass and sports group subscribers can watch the Sept 20-Nov 2 Rugby World Cup for free.

All 48 matches will be broadcast on beIN Sports' rugby channel, which goes on air on Sept 6. Fans will also be able to relive the action from previous editions.

New StarHub customers can sign up for the pass at $29.90, with a 24-month contract, to catch the Cup and other top sports events. Existing customers with three basic groups can subscribe to the sports group at $21.40 per month, with no contract, to follow the action.

A standalone $78.90 option is available for those who prefer watching on their mobile devices. It is $68.90 for early birds till Aug 31.

Yann Courqueux, vice-president for home product, said StarHub wants to cement its position as the go-to destination for all sports-related programming.

He said: "We are pulling out all the stops to deliver the programmes our customers love, to give better value with no change in prices. Held in Japan and closer to home, the ideal broadcast schedule sets the stage for growing local interest and we want all fans to enjoy the game, with no frills."

Singtel subscribers can sign up at cast.singtel.com for beIN Sports' rugby channel at $68.90 till Aug 31 and $78.90 thereafter.

Singtel's Consumer Singapore chief executive Yuen Kuan Moon said: "The tournament is in the perfect time zone for fans to enjoy the matches without losing any sleep. Whether they are out and about or in front of the TV, they'll be able to take in every tackle and try."

The Cup will also be shown on Mediacorp's Toggle, from $68.98.

Those who sign up for StarHub's sports pass or sports group, as well as subscribers of Mediacorp's World Cup pass who refer friends to sign up, will stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Japan to catch a quarter-final.

Champions New Zealand headline a line-up of 20 teams in a tournament that spans 48 matches and seven weeks. First-time hosts Japan will play Russia in the opener at Tokyo Stadium on Sept 20 and the final will be at Yokohama Stadium on Nov 2.

The New Zealand All Blacks, having lifted the Webb Ellis Cup three times, are the most successful team ahead of Australia and South Africa (two each).

The quadrennial showpiece is billed as the third-largest sporting event in the world after the Olympics and football World Cup.