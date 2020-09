Former teammate Soh Rui Yong's allegations on social media about his act of sportsmanship came "out of the blue" and were "unprovoked", said marathoner Ashley Liew in the State Court yesterday.

Liew, 33, took to the stand for 21/2 hours on the first day of his defamation suit against Soh, who is represented by Clarence Lun from Foxwood LLC.