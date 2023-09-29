Singapore suffer heartbreak as women’s 4x100m medley relay swim team are disqualified in final

HANGZHOU – There was heartbreak right at the end of the Asian Games swimming competition for Singapore as the women’s 4x100m medley relay team were disqualified, having finished third in the final.

The two sets of sisters Quah Ting Wen and Jing Wen alongside Letitia and Levenia Sim thought they had claimed the bronze medal behind Japan (3min 57.67sec) and South Korea (4:00.13) in the final race of the six-day meet but soon discovered they had been disqualified. It meant Hong Kong (4:01.72) was moved up from fourth onto the podium.

This leaves Teong Tzen Wei’s men’s 50m butterfly silver as the only piece of silverware for Singapore at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Park Aquatics Centre. It is a dip from the two golds, one silver and three bronzes from the 2018 Games in Indonesia, and snapped the Republic’s run of winning at least one gold since 2002.