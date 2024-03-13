Singapore sisters making waves with Olympic qualification

In this episode of Sports Talk, David Lee is joined by the two sets of sisters who became the first Singaporeans to qualify for an Olympic swimming relay event.

They share what it is like to train and compete as sisters, and what they need to do to create more history and make it to an Olympic final.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:08 Realisation of the accomplishment

3:39 The beginning of a strong combination

5:52 Strengths and weaknesses

6:30 Perks of competing as sisters

8:59 Swimming as an a-Quah-tic family

11:41 Not so Sim-ple decision to choose to swim for Singapore

14:26 Redemption for Asian Games disqualification

16:36 Going under four minutes and fighting for a final

18:00 Get to know the sisters

Read: https://str.sg/JursU

---

