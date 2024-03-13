Singapore sisters making waves with Olympic qualification

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
On Feb 18, Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim clocked 4 minutes and 2.88 seconds at the World Aquatics Championships to not just set a new women’s 4x100m medley relay national record, they also booked their ticket to Paris 2024.
In this episode of Sports Talk, David Lee is joined by the two sets of sisters who became the first Singaporeans to qualify for an Olympic swimming relay event.
They share what it is like to train and compete as sisters, and what they need to do to create more history and make it to an Olympic final.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:08 Realisation of the accomplishment
3:39 The beginning of a strong combination
5:52 Strengths and weaknesses
6:30 Perks of competing as sisters
8:59 Swimming as an a-Quah-tic family
11:41 Not so Sim-ple decision to choose to swim for Singapore
14:26 Redemption for Asian Games disqualification
16:36 Going under four minutes and fighting for a final
18:00 Get to know the sisters
