Singapore’s Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek book Olympic berth after winning SEA table tennis qualifiers

SINGAPORE – Singaporean teenager Izaac Quek made history at the South East Asia Regional Olympic Qualification on May 10, when he became the youngest local-born table tennis player to qualify for the Olympics.

The 17-year-old beat Phakpoom Sanguansin of Thailand, 4-2 (7-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-5) in the men’s singles final of the qualifier in Bangkok to earn his spot at the Paris Games.

He will be joined by teammate Zeng Jian, as the duo made up for the disappointment of missing out on Olympic team events in March by clinching spots in the singles events this time.

Zeng was the first to go through following the three-day event at the Fashion Island shopping mall in Bangkok. She had cruised past Malaysia’s Ho Ying, Filipina Kheith Cruz and Vietnam’s Mai Trang in the women’s singles group stage with a consistent attacking game.

The reigning SEA Games women’s singles champion then showed imperious form to sweep Malaysia’s Alice Chang 4-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-4, 11-9) in the semi-final on May 9, before recovering from a 1-5 deficit in the fifth game to overcome Vietnam’s Nguyen Khanh 11-7, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10 in the final on May 10.

Later in the day, Quek followed suit, albeit after enduring sterner tests.

The 17-year-old navigated past the men’s singles group stage with a 4-2 victory over Vietnam’s Dinh Anh Hoang and a 4-1 win over Jann Nayre from the Philippines.

He then edged past another Filipino John Misal 4-3 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 11-5) in the semi-final.

Facing home favourite Phakpoom Sanguansin in the final in front of a partisan 300-strong crowd that included Quek’s parents, the Singaporean again demonstrated patience and resilience on top of his fine attacking play to win 4-2 (7-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-5) despite trailing by a game twice, with a timeout in the fifth game at 2-3 down proving crucial.

Besides Zeng and Quek, their teammates Zhou Jingyi and Koen Pang could also make their Olympic debuts by qualifying through the world rankings at the June 18 cut-off. Their teams failed to qualify through the World Team Table Tennis Championships in February and the world rankings cut-off in March.

Fifteen other Singaporean athletes have booked their Paris 2024 spots.

They are Shanti Pereira (athletics), Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min (badminton), Stephenie Chen (canoeing), Caroline Chew (equestrian), Amita Berthier, Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman (fencing), Aisyah Saiyidah (rowing), Maximilian Maeder, Ryan Lo (sailing), Jonathan Tan, Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim (swimming).