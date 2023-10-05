Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira comes home to ‘nice, warm welcome’

SINGAPORE – On Thursday afternoon, a crowd of 70 people gathered at Changi Airport for what was no ordinary arrival.

It was the homecoming of Singapore’s Asian Games gold medalist, as sprinter Shanti Pereira returned home after an inspiring and dominant victory in Hangzhou.

Clutching notebooks, pens, flowers, garlands, posters and their mobile phones, the supporters were all eager for a photo, a wefie, an autograph from the golden girl, the history maker.

For those who were not in the know, like the travellers who came through Changi Airport T1 arrival hall, they were taken aback by the sizeable media crew and crowd that had gathered. Some were heard asking who the wait was for, to be told “the Asian Games gold medalist is arriving”.

And then she stepped into the arrival hall with a big smile on her face to the cheers and applause from fans, family, friends and officials.

The champion was back. The newly crowned Asian sprint queen, who ended Singapore’s 49-year wait for a gold medal in Asiad track and field on Monday, when she won the women’s 200m gold.