Silat exponents focused on training amid probe involving federation’s chief Sheik Alau’ddin

SINGAPORE – Despite ongoing investigations involving Singapore Silat Federation (SSF) chief executive Sheik Alau’ddin Yacoob Marican, national silat exponents insist that they are not distracted and are focused on their responsibilities as athletes.

SSF chief executive Sheik Alau’ddin, a two-time world champion and four-time Coach of the Year, was arrested last November for suspected criminal breach of trust and is assisting the Commercial Affairs Department with investigations into “financial irregularities” in the organisation.

This led to the cancellation of the World Pencak Silat Championships and World Junior Pencak Silat Championships, which were originally scheduled at the OCBC Arena last December.

The Straits Times understands that Sheik Alau’ddin is currently out on bail.

On Feb 29, national silat exponents, including Nurul Suhaila Saiful and Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alau’ddin, were at the Istana, where President Tharman Shanmugaratnam hosted a reception for more than 700 Team Singapore athletes, coaches and officials.

This was to celebrate Team Singapore’s achievements at the five major Games in 2023, including the SEA Games in Cambodia, where the silat team racked up two gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

Former world champion Suhaila, who earned her fifth SEA Games medal with a bronze from Phnom Penh, said: “Of course we’re all aware of what’s going on and there will be questions from external (parties).

“But as a full-time athlete, my purpose is to train to be the best that I can be and just be prepared for whatever competition that is going to come this year. I wouldn’t say we’re not affected... But it’s important for all of us to remember what our purpose is.”

The 29-year-old’s sentiments were echoed by Ferdous, even though the state of affairs is likely to affect him more as he is one of Sheik Alau’ddin’s sons.

Ferdous, who won his second SEA Games silver in Cambodia, said: “For me, there hasn’t been much changes in training because there was always training every day and there’s always a coach there for us. And there’s a programme set for us, preparing us for the upcoming competitions.

“I wouldn’t say I’m not aware of what’s going on, but I am not putting my focus there because it’s not something that I’m in control of. My focus is always on developing to be the best version of myself.”

Asked whether he has been distracted by his father being in the spotlight, Ferdous, also a former world champion, said he has been telling himself what he needs to do.

“If I choose to get distracted, then it’s going to be hard. So I need to have this strong mindset, to really understand that my purpose and goal is to train hard, and perform and bring back the gold medal and the glory to Singapore,” said the 27-year-old.

The duo, who are both Spex Scholarship recipients, added that the silat exponents have received reassurance from SSF that their training and competition plans will not be disrupted, with coaches Hasmuzaffar Hasibollah and Mohd Noor Rafili Mohd Ramli continuing to conduct training at OCBC Arena.

Suhaila said: “I feel like my organisation has it under control in terms of not letting us worry about it. So we just have to focus on ourselves.”

Their biggest competition in 2024 will be the World Pencak Silat Championships, which is likely to be held in Indonesia in mid-year, although there has been no announcement from organisers.

Other tournaments this year include the Nov 21-30 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and the Asian Pencak Silat Championships in the second half of the year.