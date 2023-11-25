Singapore Silat Federation’s CEO Sheik Alau’ddin arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust

SINGAPORE – Two-time silat world champion and four-time Coach of the Year Sheik Alau’ddin, who is the Singapore Silat Federation’s (SSF) chief executive, is assisting the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) with investigations.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the Singapore Police Force said on Nov 25: “The chief executive officer of the Singapore Silat Federation has been arrested on Nov 23, 2023 for suspected criminal breach of trust.”

It is unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.

An SSF spokesperson confirmed that the 56-year-old Sheik “is assisting the CAD with investigations, following a police report filed by the SSF in February 2023 over financial irregularities in the organisation”, and it will cooperate with the CAD throughout its investigations where necessary.

ST had reported in February that the SSF had filed a police report against its finance director, following allegations of irregular salary payments to some coaches.

The financial director was then suspended by the federation before leaving in March.

SSF said then that it was told by national agency Sports Singapore that there were irregularities in the federation’s financial practices.

Subsequent checks revealed information that was “cause for serious concern”, and the SSF added it would review its internal processes and strengthen the system.

On Nov 23, the SSF informed journalists that a media day for the Dec 27-31 World Pencak Silat Championships and World Junior Pencak Silat Championships to be helmed by Sheik at the Peninsula Excelsior Singapore hotel on Nov 24 was rescheduled.

He had been expected to explain new rules in place for both tournaments in Singapore, alongside a live demonstration by national silat exponents.

A SportSG spokesman said it “is aware of the ongoing investigation by the CAD into the financial irregularities at the SSF involving its CEO”.

It added that it is working with the association to “safeguard against further financial risks and ensure that Team Singapore silat athletes will continue to be supported on their training needs”.