Shanti Pereira tops 100m semi-finals at Asian Athletics Championships

BANGKOK – Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira qualified for the women’s 100m final at the Asian Athletics Championships after topping the semi-finals on Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old clocked 11.30sec at the Suphachalasai National Stadium to place first in her semi-final and overall, ahead of Iran’s Hamideh Esmaeilnezhad (11.35) and China’s Ge Manqi (11.42).

In Thursday’s Round 1, she had placed fifth overall after an 11.50sec effort.

At the previous edition of the regional meet in 2019, Pereira finished 11th and did not make the final.

In May, she became the first Singaporean woman to complete the sprint double at the SEA Games after claiming the 100m and 200m titles in Cambodia.

Based on her times this season, she could be in contention for a medal in both events at the Asian championships.

Her best 100m time in 2023 is 11.26sec, which is also the second quickest in the region this season.

While China’s 2014 Asian Games champion Wei Yongli has gone faster, posting 11.24sec in June, she is not competing in the Bangkok meet.

The field in Bangkok also does not feature 2018 Asian Games champion Edidiong Odiong of Bahrain and defending champion Olga Safronova from Kazakhstan, but there are a few others who could challenge Pereira for a spot on the podium.

Among them are Iran’s Esmaeilnezhad and Japan’s Arisa Kimishima, who clocked 11.37sec to finish second in the Fuse Sprint in Japan in June.

The final will take place later on Friday.