SEA Games: Six-time champion Peter Gilchrist upset in billiards final

HANOI - Peter Gilchrist's six-edition stranglehold on the English Billiard men's singles title at the SEA Games was broken on Tuesday (May 17) at the Ha Dong Gymnasium, after the Singaporean lost 3-1 to Myanmar's Pauk Sa.

The two-time reigning Sportsman of the Year had won the gold medal at every edition of the biennial Games since 2009 in Laos, but faltered in the Vietnamese capital.

He had beaten Myanmar's Min Si Thu Thun 3-1 in the quarter-finals, before seeing off Yuttapop Pakpoj of Thailand 3-0 in the semi-finals.

In the final, Gilchrist had started off on shaky footing by losing the first game 102-11 but then won 100-12 and looked to have found his groove, only to cede the table to his opponent in the third game, which he lost 101-31.

In the see-saw decider, the Singaporean trailed 25-2 but then rallied to lead 95-66, only to give Pauk an opening which the Myanmarese took to see off the match 100-95 and win the gold.

England-born Gilchrist, 58, is a four-time world champion with his most recent title - and second since he became a Singapore citizen in 2006 - coming in 2019.

However, unlike the long-format World Championships where the preliminary round is a race to 400 points, progressively increasing to a race to 1,500 for the title, the SEA Games has races to 100 points and is contested over the best-of-five format.

This means that Gilchrist's reputation for being a marathon man counts for little, and gives regional rivals a chance to topple him.