SEA Games 2023: Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek win first table tennis singles titles

PHNOM PENH – In two SEA Games, she had played in four table tennis finals and lost all of them.

But on Tuesday, Singapore’s Zeng Jian picked up her first SEA Games gold, and did so in dramatic fashion as she led 3-0, got pegged back at 3-3, trailed for most of the decider, before prevailing 4-3 (11-8, 11-8, 11-9, 3-11, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9) against 2015 women’s singles champion Suthasini Sawettabut.

Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old had showed tremendous spirit to beat Thailand’s defending champion Orawan Paranang 4-1 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 15-13).

In that semi-final, she had to bounce back from 10-9, 7-3 and 5-1 down in the last three games, and saved six game-points in the final game.

Zeng had to produce more fighting spirit in the final.

She had won the first three games in straightforward fashion, but Suthasini was stung into a stirring comeback.

Even though the Singaporean was two points away from the gold medal at 9-7 in the fifth game, the Thai refused to give up, winning four straight points and then the sixth game to force a decider.

Suthasini served first, and with both players winning the first 12 points on serve, Zeng fell behind for the first time in the match.

The turning point came at 8-8 when a Zeng forehand clipped the edge of the table, and the umpire called it out. After a brief impasse, she overturned the decision without any disagreement from Suthasini.

With momentum back on her side, Zeng finally got the gold medal she craved when her opponent pushed a forehand return long. With loud cheers and applause from the Singapore contingent, she could no longer contain her emotions as she trembled and wept.

Compatriot Izaac Quek also went to the top of the podium with another composed performance beyond his tender age in the men’s singles final.

The 16-year-old outfoxed Vietnam’s top player Nguyen Anh Tu to win 4-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7) and become the country’s youngest SEA Games champion in the event. Teammate Koen Pang was the previous youngest men’s singles champion when he won the 2019 edition at 17.

The teenage sensation has been a revelation this year.

Not only is he a triple champ at these Games after winning the men’s team and doubles (with Pang), but he had also beaten Commonwealth Games men’s singles champion Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sweden’s 2019 World Championships men’s singles runner-up Mattias Falck at the Singapore Smash.

His fine results have helped him become Singapore’s highest-ranked local-born men’s singles player at world No. 68.

With the golden finish, which helped the Republic reclaim both singles golds it last won in 2019, the national table tennis team completed their SEA Games campaign with four golds, two silvers and three bronzes

This is an improvement on their haul of two golds, three silvers and four bronzes from Hanoi in 2022, and surpassing their association’s target of two golds.