SEA Games 2023: Seven things about sprinter Shanti Pereira

SINGAPORE – National sprinter Shanti Pereira won her second consecutive women’s 200m gold on Monday after clocking a Games and national record time of 22.69sec at the Cambodia SEA Games.

She will be aiming for a historic sprint double on Friday when she competes in the 100m.

Here are seven things to know about the sprint queen.

1. She’s in fantastic form

Coming into the 2023 Games, Pereira had already broken her own national records five times in 2023 – three in the 100m (11.37) and two in the 200m (then 22.89).

All the timings were clocked in March this year, and coach Luis Cunha admitted that he did not expect her to achieve those records that early into the season. After the SEA Games, she will be competing in the Asian Games, Asian Athletics Championships and World Athletics Championships.

2. First SEA Games Gold in 2015

Then 18, Pereira lit up the National Stadium at her home Games in 2015 when she won the 200m gold. She also set a national record with her timing of 23.60.

It was the first time since 1973 that Singapore had won gold in the event. She missed out on the gold in 2017, finishing third, but bounced back to reclaim her title five years later in Hanoi.

3. She was the first recipient of SMU’s Yip Pin Xiu Scholarship

Pereira graduated from the Singapore Management University’s School of Accountancy in 2021, after being offered the Yip Pin Xiu Scholarship in August 2017.

She was awarded the full sports scholarship, which is open to outstanding Singaporean athletes who “have shown and will continue to demonstrate the spirit of excellence, outshining in sports and representing Singapore with pride and glory”.

4. She struggled for a period of time after graduating

Life was not easy for her after she graduated from university and she struggled to find her own identity. She told Her World in an interview last year that there was uncertainty as she tried to decide on what her career path might look like.

She felt weighed down by pressure and expectations but eventually pulled through after shifting the focus on herself and her training.

5. She started running in primary school

Pereira was talent spotted by her primary school track-and-field coach Lim Tiang Kee after she participated in the school’s annual sports day.

She had also watched her older sister Valerie compete in a race when she was in Primary Three. That inspired her to pursue the sport and she went on to win multiple medals at the National School Games before moving onto the bigger stage.

6. Her idol is Allyson Felix

Pereira’s role model is Allyson Felix, whom she managed to meet in 2013.

The American sprinter was the 2012 Olympic champion in the women’s 200m and won three world titles in the distance. Across the short-distance races, she is also a ten-time United States national champion.

7. She is featured in a children’s book

“Go Shanti Go!” is a children’s book co-authored by her sisters Valerie and Shobi and is based on the real life journey of Shanti. It was released in 2021, and seeks to inspire young children to pursue their own dreams.