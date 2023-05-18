SEA Games 2023: 10 of the best and worst moments

Filipina wrestler Maria Cristina Vergara showed that age is just a number when the 44-year-old came out of retirement to win a gold medal in the women’s freestyle 65kg, adding to her triumphs in 2003 and 2005. Vergara hung up her suit after the 2007 SEA Games but proved that even after 16 years, she still had what it took to win gold. What made it extra special was her 18-year-old daugther Cathlyn winning bronze in the 59kg class at the same Games.

In the Singapore camp, table tennis player Zeng Jian also demonstrated a never-say-die attitude by clinching her first gold medal after losing four previous finals. She did so in dramatic fashion, leading 3-0 in the women’s singles final before trailing, and then fighting back to win.

Biggest disappointment