SEA Games: 2017 changquan champ Jowen Lim grabs wushu team's first medal, a silver

HANOI - Jowen Lim won the Singapore wushu team's first medal at the SEA Games in Vietnam after he took the silver in the men's changquan on Friday (May 13).

The 2017 champion was second behind Malaysia's Clement Ting after they both scored 9.70 points. While the scores were the same, the Malaysian was awarded the gold because he had a move that had a higher level of difficulty in his routine.

Lim, 23, had finished sixth in the previous edition in 2019 in the Philippines with the gold going to compatriot Yong Yi Xiang then.

Indonesia's Seraf Naro Siregar finished third with 9.69 points.

Chan Jun Kai added a second medal for Team Singapore shortly after, claiming the men's taijiquan bronze with a score of 9.57 points. Malaysia’s Tan Zhi Yan took home the gold after scoring 9.71 while Jones Llabres Inso of the Philippines scored 9.70 to win the silver.

In the other events on the first day of the wushu competition at the Cau Giay Gymnasium, Singapore's Randall Lim finished ninth of nine in the men's nandao after scoring 8.10, while compatriot Isabel Chua finished sixth of seven in the women's jianshu with a score of 9.37.

The competition continues later.