SEA Games: Spectators pack stadium as first Games since pandemic begins in Hanoi

Hanoi - The SEA Games returned to Vietnam for the first time in almost 20 years on Thursday night (May 12) with a dazzling light show and spectacular pyrotechnics witnessed by over 20,000 spectators in a packed My Dinh Stadium.

Vietnamese president Nguyen Xuan Phuc formally declared the 31st edition of the SEA Games open at the opening ceremony, before 11 of the host nation's athletes - led by track and field star Quach Thi Lan - lit the flame that symbolised the start of 12 days of sporting action in the country's capital.

Postponed from November 2021 owing to the pandemic, this will be the first SEA Games to be staged since Covid-19 emerged.

But Vietnam - which last hosted the Games in 2003 - like many Asean nations, is taking confident strides towards returning to normalcy.

Spectators have packed the stands at SEA Games events that started early - such as football and diving - and many have been spotted not wearing masks.

This was also the scene at My Dinh, where locals began filing in as dusk fell over the venue about 90 minutes before the ceremony's start.

Team Singapore, comprising 427 athletes who will compete across 33 sports, were represented by a 31-strong contingent for the ceremony. They comprised chef de mission (CDM) S. Sinnathurai, assistant CDM Asmah Hanim, flagbearer Sheik Farhan and representatives from athletics, archery, cue sports, e-sports, jiu jitsu and silat. Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin was also present in the stadium to cheer on the contingent.

Some athletes have yet to arrive in the country as they adhere to travel schedules tied to their events, while others preferred to rest in preparation for early battles on Friday.

Silat exponent Farhan, who is seeking to retain his Class J title from 2017 (it was not contested in 2019), said: "The past two years have been tough.

"It's hard to believe that after three years, we are here at the SEA Games. Walking with my teammates and fellow countrymen into the My Dinh Stadium felt surreal. I felt immense pride carrying the flag for my nation."

Added Sinnathurai: "We are hopeful that this evening's spectacular opening ceremony will set the stage to an exciting SEA Games in Hanoi in the coming weeks ahead."