Returning player leads Sports School past ACS Barker to B Division water polo title

SINGAPORE – With foreign-based Chow Yong Jun pulling the strings, Singapore Sports School (SSP) hoisted their maiden National School Games (NSG) B Division water polo title with a 9-5 win over Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) in the final on April 17.

The 14-year-old, having joined Serbian club Valis Valjevo’s youth water polo squad on a two-year stint since January, returned to Singapore on a one-month break to prepare for his weighted assessment at SSP.

He took part in just one training session with SSP, but that was enough as the youngster’s experience proved to be pivotal in the final at Our Tampines Hub.

Yong Jun, who also scored a goal, was pleased with the win, adding: “We have a lot of synergy, the chemistry was good.”

SSP captain Matthias Goh hailed his teammate’s performance: “His presence was 100 per cent felt in the team, even though he came back two days ago... having jet lag, he still played very well.”

Mathias, 15, was no slouch himself as he scored seven of SSP’s nine goals, with five coming in the first two quarters.

SSP coach Rio Shirahama said the team, who had increased their training intensity from five times a week to between eight to nine times, benefitted from Yong Jun’s passing and control.

“I think that this game is the best they have played in the NSG, especially in the first two quarters. We used a new tactic that we have practised for the last week,” said the 25-year-old.