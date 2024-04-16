Bukit Panjang Government High ride the wave as girls win and boys lose in B Division volleyball finals

SINGAPORE – Bukit Panjang Government High School had a roller-coaster day at the National School Games’ B Division volleyball finals on April 16 to emerge with the girls’ title at Our Tampines Hub.

While their boys’ team succumbed in a tight 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 final defeat by St Hilda’s Secondary School, the girls came back from the brink of defeat to subdue defending champions Nanyang Girls’ High School.

Bukit Panjang had to dig deep in the girls’ final, after losing the first set and with the score tied at 23-23 in the second, before prevailing 18-25, 25-23, 25-17.

Captain Samantha Khor, who was proud of the fightback, said she tried to maintain her composure as the team faced the prospect of losing in straight sets.

“I knew that I had to be calm... because if I’m not, then we are all gone.”

On facing the defending champions, the 16-year-old added: “No pressure, it is the last match of my secondary school volleyball journey, so I just wanted to play my best and enjoy it with the team.”

Her coach Ng Peng Cheow credited her resilience, as the 16-year-old played through ankle and neck injuries suffered over the past month.

“Mentally she’s very strong, the team improved and worked really hard,” he said.

Samantha added: “It’s really worth it (when) you play with an injury to become the champion. And when I’m down on the court, the pain just goes away.”

Nanyang coach Yap Ah Kuan praised their rivals, saying: “Credit to our opponents, they were daring and we were apprehensive. They deserved their win.”

His captain, Lin Kailuo was disappointed at losing their title.

She said: “It’s quite sad but we can’t do anything now. I don’t know why I’m not crying but maybe I’m tearing inside.”