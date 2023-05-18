Nine in a row for VJC, as they win girls’ A Division football gold

SINGAPORE – In the two seasons that Faith Ho has played in the National School Games, Victoria Junior College (VJC) have never conceded a goal.

That record was quickly broken two minutes into the girls’ A Division football final, as Tampines Meridian Junior College’s (TMJC) captain Tanushri Ravindra Hadimani put the ball into the net to give her school the 1-0 lead.

Although they were shocked by their rivals, the Victorians held their nerve to level the score in the 15th minute courtesy of a goal by Elizabeth Teoh. The next one came just five minutes later when VJC was awarded a penalty, with captain Faith converting from the spot to take them 2-1 up.

They ended the first half 3-1 in the lead after a third goal by VJC winger Sara Choo.

The second half was a cagey affair as both teams could not find they way past their opponents, until a cross from the left was neatly swept home by Sara to compete a brace and make it 4-1.

Their delight at clinching the school’s ninth consecutive title was evident at the final whistle, as the rest of the squad sprinted onto the field to embrace their teammates to the cheers of their supporters in the stands.

“I was very scared when they scored first,” said Faith, 17. “But I’m very proud of my team for coming back from that especially because we’ve never conceded a goal until today.”

Sara, 16, added: “I’m very happy about the win… I was very anxious when they scored, but I stayed focused, and we just kept playing like it was still 0-0.

“There was honestly a lot of pressure to continue the legacy. Sometimes it gets quite hard, sometimes our teammates will just start crying in training, when it’s too stressful, sometimes they don’t meet their own expectations.”

The victory did not come easy for the champions. Sara, who is in JC1, only joined the team last November through the Direct School Admission programme and struggled initially during practice.

“One person even vomited during training. Because we had to get used to it, straight out of O Levels, right into super intensive training,” she recalled. “But we’ve come really far.”

Noting that this is “one of the most supportive teams I’ve been a part of”, Faith added: “I was very excited for this final, it’s been a long time coming because last year we didn’t have a final or prize presentation. Seeing the seniors cheering us on in the stands, I also did this for them so it was heartwarming and fulfilling.”

The championship was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the tournament was played in a round-robin format in 2022.

TMJC’s only goalscorer Tanushri said after the match: ““I’m very proud of my team. We had ups and downs coming to the final but we persevered and made it.”