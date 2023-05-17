Raffles Institution’s Nixon Yap fulfils expectations by winning A Division boys’ badminton title

SINGAPORE – Being the youngest out of three brothers, Raffles Institution (RI)’s Nixon Yap had faced pressure to do well in badminton over the years.

His eldest brother Nicholas had tasted success in the A Division boys’ competition previously, while his other brother Nigel is with the national training squad.

On Wednesday, Nixon, 17, added to his credentials by winning his second A Division title. He played a crucial role as RI retained the crown by defeating Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) 3-2 at the OCBC Arena.

Nixon, who beat Lucas Chiu 21-12, 21-14 in the deciding match, said: “There were certainly high expectations (of me). My brothers were really good, so people expect me to be as good, if not better than them.

“This is especially because I’m the youngest, so my friends will always pressure me and ask why I am performing differently from my brothers.

“I put pressure on myself too, I don’t want to be the odd one out. Seeing them achieve success makes me want to follow in their footsteps.”

With the game tied at 2-2 going into the fifth match, he did not feel any added stress despite knowing his team’s fate lies in his hands.

“I was quite confident in myself actually,” said Nixon, who had also played in the 2022 final when they beat Dunman High School 4-1. “In fact, I was ready to play the decider. Being mentally prepared for this gave me an advantage, and winning the first few points also relieved the pressure.”

His mentality showed as he remained composed in front of nearly 500 spectators who were raising the decibels in the stands.

RI coach Ronald Susilo, 44, who has been at the helm since 2015, has seen Nixon grow since Secondary 1.

The former Olympian said: “Nixon has a stronger mentality now and has improved on different aspects like his speed, especially in the past two years.

“The improvement came from his own will, he always pushes himself to improve.”