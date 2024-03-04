Methodist Girls’ School clinch first B Division tennis title since 2019

SINGAPORE – Having their star player come down with a fever on the biggest day of their inter-school tennis season did not bode well for the Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) team.

On the hunt for their first B Division girls’ title since 2019, they were geared up for the battle against defending champions Raffles Girls’ School (RGS) on March 4. But Erin Lee’s illness on the morning of the final at the Yio Chu Kang Tennis Centre threw a spanner in their plans.

As a result, MGS had to reshuffle their line-ups, with the 15-year-old switching from the singles to doubles with Nadine Wong.

Despite not playing competitive games together frequently, the duo came through for their team as MGS claimed a 3-2 win over RGS to avenge their defeat from 2023.

Erin, a Secondary 4 student said: “I didn’t feel really well but I thought I should just give it my all for the team, especially since it’s my last year representing the school.

“The both of us have been friends for a very long time so we support each other, even when we were down in the second set.”

Nadine added: “We just encouraged each other whenever we felt pressure. We knew we’re in this together.”