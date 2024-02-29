Doubles delight for ACS (I) in B Division boys’ tennis win over St Joseph’s Institution

SINGAPORE – On the tennis court, one will hardly see doubles duo Ethan Chan and Nigel Chen talking to each other. Yet the chemistry between the 15-year-olds is unmatched, with the pair proving too strong for their opponents in the National School Games (NSG) three years in a row.

The Year 4 students played a pivotal role in Anglo-Chinese School (Independent)’s 3-2 victory over St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) in the B Division boys’ tennis final on Feb 29, as their school claimed their fourth straight title.

Holding court at the Yio Chu Kang Tennis Centre, the duo defeated Caden Fangiono and Jonas Chen 7-6, 6-2 to secure an unassailable 3-1 lead for ACS (I).

It was Ethan and Nigel’s third consecutive NSG title, having also emerged triumphant against Raffles Institution and SJI in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Their telepathic understanding comes as no surprise, as they have played together for six years.

Nigel said: “Over the years, we’ve improved a lot to the point we don’t really need to communicate on court. We understand each other well and what we’re good at.

“When you see us play, we don’t talk as much as other doubles’ partners because of this understanding, which comes from our six years of experience.”