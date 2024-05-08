Half-fit Axel Toh seals Raffles Institution’s third straight A Division boys’ badminton title

SINGAPORE – Nursing injuries in his left knee and right ankle, Raffles Institution’s Axel Toh did not expect himself to be at the centre of attention during the National School Games (NSG) A Division boys’ badminton final on May 8.

His coach Ronald Susilo had moved him to the last match of the best-of-five encounter against Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), hoping that they would sew up the title at the OCBC Arena before that.

However, things did not go according to plan. With the tie finely poised at 2-2, RI’s title defence rested on a half-fit Axel and he did not disappoint in the third singles match against Wong Zee Hern.

In a tense decider, Axel won 21-11, 19-21, 21-7 to help RI clinch their third straight A Division boys’ title.

The 18-year-old said: “We thought that we would win by the second doubles, but that didn’t happen, and when I realised that I had to play, I told myself that it’s my last year and I want to give it my all.”

Susilo, 44, said: “Actually, I wasn’t expecting (him to play), but sometimes the game might go the other way, but I believe in his ability, in his talent and his mentality is quite steady…

“That’s why I put him last because just in case anything happens, he will have a strong finish.”

RI had taken the lead through Parco Magboo, who beat ACS(I)’s Jaden Tan 21-17, 21-9 before doubles pair Ace Kastono and Riandy Salam levelled the tie with a 21-11, 21-10 win over Pratyush Madhaik and Shearwin Tang.

RI regained the lead through Ding Hanjin’s 21-11, 21-8 win over Asher Tan, but doubles pair Joshua Tan and Lucas Chiu restored parity again by beating Hans Yeow and Jorelle Yak 21-19, 21-18.

The stage was then set for a nail-biting finale, as vociferous supporters from both schools made themselves heard.

Amid the cacophony, Axel admitted that he felt some pressure after losing the second game, but some words of advice from Susilo did the trick.

He said: “It was definitely more stressful when their crowd was cheering, there’s definitely some added pressure.

“I was rushing the game and wasn’t playing properly, he (Susilo) told me to calm down and play the sides and I think that was great advice because I tried that and it worked flawlessly in the end.”