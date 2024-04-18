Friendship the winning formula for RI’s Kaiser Lim and Sheldric Lim in B Division boys’ badminton triumph

SINGAPORE – Honesty turned out to be the best policy as close buddies Sheldric Lim and Kaiser Lim helped Raffles Institution come from behind to defeat Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) 3-2 in the National School Games B Division boys’ badminton final on April 18.

The duo, who rarely partner each other in competition, defeated Jayden Liu and Aloysius Lim of ACS (I) 21-11, 26-24 in the second doubles at the OCBC Arena to level the tie at 2-2.

Captain Clayton Hi then eased past Davin Chng 21-7, 21-12 in the deciding match to hand RI their second consecutive B Division boys’ badminton title.

Despite having partnered each other in just three matches this year, including RI’s 4-1 South Zone final win over the same opponents, their close friendship proved pivotal in Sheldric and Kaiser’s win.

Sheldric, 16, who played after recovering from a hip sprain two days ago in the semi-finals, said they are not afraid to criticise each other.

“Our chemistry is one of the best in the team. Sometimes you have to be frank with your doubles partner to improve, so that’s one barrier we don’t have. We can be completely honest.”

Kaiser, 15, who pointed to the constant communication throughout the match, added: “We communicated a lot, so we had a better understanding of each other. We both understand each other very well... and we make sure we’re coordinated.”

While they show their goofy sides off the court, they are a different beast during competition.

Kaiser said: “Playing with him gives me assurance, he’s a good player that can guide his partner. And we just have to do our own part to win.”

RI coach Ronald Susilo called the pair his “strongest doubles”, adding: “I knew as long as they played their best, they can win.”

Ren Zhao Xiang had beaten Ethan Gonh 21-16, 21-18 to give RI the lead. ACS (I) took the next two matches, through Aaron Lee and Darren Chng, who prevailed against Gan Tzun Zhi and Timothy Khoo 21-12, 21-16 and Zack Ng, who defeated Raphael Chong 21-15, 21-12, before RI emerged the victors.

ACS (I) captain Jayden said: “We gave it a good shot, the results weren’t what we hoped for, but we’re still quite satisfied.”

Kaiser also hailed a “special day” after his sister Khloe, 16, bagged a gold medal when Nanyang Girls’ High School swept Raffles Girls’ School (RGS) 5-0 to retain their title.