ACS (I) reign supreme in B Division squash with fourth straight title

SINGAPORE – Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) maintained their supremacy in the National School Games (NSG) B Division boys’ squash as they beat St Andrew’s Secondary School 5-0 in the final at the Kallang Squash Centre on April 29.

The ACS (I) boys did not drop a single set in all five matches en route to their fourth straight B Division title – and 10th since 2007, excluding the Covid-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

They had beaten the same opponents by the same score on April 22 in the preliminaries and ACS (I) captain Li Yuan Xin, 15, said they knew they were carrying the favourites’ tag coming into the match.

He said: “For the past few years, we’ve been the favourites, so it’s about staying focused for every game and if we play to the best of our abilities, we should be able to take it.”

St Andrew’s vice-captain Jaered Chia, 15, knew that it was going to be a mountain to climb, saying: “Before coming in to be quite honest, we kind of already knew that it’ll be quite hard to win, so the expectations that our coaches and teachers put on us was to just try our best.

“In terms of the games today, I think they are just on a different level, most of them are national team players, whereas we only have one on our team (Nic Tay).

“I feel that despite that, we’ve performed admirably, and we’ve actually gone quite far and nobody really expected us to come all this way.”