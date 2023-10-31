Saudi Arabia clear to host 2034 World Cup after Australia drops out

MELBOURNE – Saudi Arabia was left as a shoo-in to host the 2034 World Cup after Australia confirmed it would not make a bid for football’s global showpiece on Tuesday’s deadline day.

Fifa had invited bids from Asia and Oceania for the tournament.

Football Australia boss James Johnson had said the country was “exploring the possibility” of 2034, but on Tuesday, the governing body said it would instead focus on bids for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup and the 2029 Club World Cup.

Australia’s decision to not proceed with 2034 leaves Saudi Arabia as the only confirmed bidder.

Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after football’s global governing body called for Asia and Oceania bids on Oct 4.

The president of the Asian Football Confederation, the sport’s continental governing body to which Australia belongs, said “the entire Asian football family” would stand united in support of the Saudi bid.

This could see the World Cup return to the Gulf region for the second time, after Qatar played host in 2022.

While the 2022 tournament was held during Qatar’s winter to beat the heat, Saudi Arabia’s plans regarding the tournament’s timing remain uncertain.

The country’s cooler hill-top cities may offer flexibility, although the major cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah regularly experience temperatures of 40 deg C in July and August.

Unlike Qatar, which had to start planning and building stadiums from scratch, Saudi Arabia already has plans in place to build several new stadiums as it was selected to host the Asian Cup in 2027.

The country will need to have at least 14 stadiums with a capacity exceeding 40,000 seats. So far it only has two matching this criteria.

On Tuesday, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he would expect a World Cup in Saudi Arabia to be well-organised, having previously travelled there with his team.

Newcastle, majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), have first-hand experience, having travelled there for training camps.

“Our trips out there to Riyadh and Jeddah were two different experiences really,” Howe told a press conference before Newcastle’s League Cup tie against Manchester United on Wednesday.

“Everywhere we went was well-organised, we were well looked after. If that’s a sign of what a World Cup might look like, structurally it will be really good.”

Newcastle also hosted two of the Green Falcons’ international games at St James’ Park in September against Costa Rica and South Korea.