Women’s squad seeks their share of Saudi football boom

TAIF – As Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar pack Saudi stadiums, a quieter but equally dramatic transformation is unfolding for women’s professional football, which did not even exist in the kingdom five years ago.

On a recent evening in the mountain city of Taif, the Saudi women’s national team ran through a one-touch passing drill ahead of a game against Pakistan, the latest in a series of friendlies intended to give the players some much-needed match experience.

The squad formed only two years ago and entered the Fifa rankings in March, at 171st place.

That milestone followed a string of firsts in 2022, from an inaugural international match against the Seychelles to the establishment of the Saudi Women’s Premier League and a formal bid to host the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

All told, it has been a head-spinning few years for Saudi women who were not even allowed to attend football matches until January 2018, let alone play at the professional level.

Things have changed, and 22-year-old midfielder Layan Jouhari said she and her teammates were measuring their progress “one step at a time”, as they nurture ambitious long-term goals like playing at the World Cup one day.

“I watched the previous World Cup before this just out of curiosity and interest, but this year’s World Cup was different,” Jouhari said. “I watched it with a different perspective, like these are now my opponents.”

The eager Saudi players are standard-bearers for broader changes afoot in Saudi Arabia, a conservative petro-state trying to open up to the world while shifting away from fossil fuels.

In recent years, key restrictions that made the kingdom a magnet for criticism from women’s rights activists have been lifted, although critics argue that legal discrimination remains in place in areas like divorce and child custody, and that women are frequently ensnared in an ongoing crackdown on dissent.

A Fifa+ documentary released in September tracks how the national team has seized on new freedoms, contrasting the hostility its members once received for pursuing a “masculine” sport with today’s new era of deep-pocketed government support.

A press release for the film also highlights fans of the team outside Saudi Arabia, notably a social media post from the Pele Foundation describing their first international match – the 2-0 win over the Seychelles – as “a historic day not only for you, but for everyone who loves football”.

But not everyone is keen to fully embrace the Saudi football project.

Talks in 2023 about the Saudi tourism board sponsoring the World Cup drew criticism from co-hosts New Zealand and Australia, as well as US star Alex Morgan before Fifa announced in March that no deal had been reached.

Monika Staab, the first coach of the Saudi national team who is now technical director, suggested that critics would benefit from seeing the changes in Saudi Arabia up close.

“Someone who is not knowing what is happening here, I always recommend, come here to Saudi, have a look – witness yourself what is happening,” she said.