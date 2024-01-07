Houston Rockets shoot down Milwaukee Bucks despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s big night

LOS ANGELES – Giannis Antetokounmpo said “everybody has to be better” after Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr posted double-doubles and teamed up for a critical late three-pointer as the Houston Rockets fended off the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Jan 6.

Sengun paired 21 points with 11 rebounds, while Smith added 14 points and 12 boards, as Houston capped a seven-game homestand at 3-4.

After Milwaukee shaved what was once a 21-point deficit to 102-99 on a pair of Giannis Antetokounmpo free throws with 1:50 left in the game, Sengun fed Smith for a corner three-pointer 18 seconds later to help the Rockets secure the victory.

Antetokounmpo was exceptional, finishing with 48 points and 17 rebounds. This was his 18th career game of 45 or more points, tying him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record in Bucks franchise history.

He told ESPN: “We have to be better. We have to play better, we have to defend better, we have to trust one another better, we have to be coached better.

“Every single thing, everybody has to be better. It starts from the equipment manager – he has to wash our clothes better.

“The bench has to be better, the leaders of the team have to be more vocal, we have to make more shots, we have to defend better, we have to have a better strategy, we have to be better. We have four months to get better, so we’ll see.”

On Antetokounmpo, Rockets coach Ime Udoka added: “He’s a hard guard. We can live with one guy going off as long as we keep everybody else under wraps. Giannis is a tough one.

“You’ve got to pick your poison at times. We’ve shown this year that when we go after everybody else and let one guy loose, we have good results.”

Damian Lillard (18 points, eight assists) and Khris Middleton (10 points, five assists) combined to shoot just eight-for-25 – including one-for-13 on threes.

But all their efforts were not enough, as the Bucks lost for the third time in four games.

Seven Rockets scored in double figures, with Jalen Green and Jeff Green scoring 16 points apiece while Fred VanVleet added 14 points and seven assists.

“We just relied on our defence,” Jeff Green said. “We’ve been in these situations plenty of times, we’ve relied on each other. We got the stops when we needed them and made big shots.”

Trailing by 20 at the intermission, Milwaukee found a rhythm early in the third quarter, using a 10-3 burst to claw back into contention while the Rockets committed four personal fouls by the 10:09 mark.

Yet, despite a Herculean effort from Antetokounmpo, who scored half of the Bucks’ 30 third-quarter points, Milwaukee could not shave the deficit to single digits.