Spanish guard Ricky Rubio retires from NBA

MIAMI - Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio says he is retiring from the NBA after not featuring this season while he dealt with mental health issues.

Spaniard Rubio, who has spent 12 years in the NBA with Minnesota, Utah, Phoenix and the Cavaliers, announced his decision on social media.

Rubio announced on Aug 5 that he was stepping away from the game to focus on his mental health and has not played since.

“July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life. My mind went to a dark place. I kind of knew I was going on that direction, but I’ve never thought I wasn’t under control of the situation. The next day, I decided to stop my professional career,” he posted.

“One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health. But I’m proud to say I’m doing much better and getting better every day.

“I wanted to post this message for you today because my NBA career has come to an end.”

ESPN reported that Rubio, 33, and the Cavaliers had agreed on a contract buyout.

Rubio had signed a new three-year deal with Cleveland in July 2022 with a contract reportedly worth over US$18 million (S$24 million).

Over his NBA career, Rubio averaged 10.8 points and 7.4 assists per game.