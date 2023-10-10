Philippines seeks to send boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to Paris Olympics

MANILA – The Philippines has made a “special request” to the International Olympic Committee to let Manny Pacquiao box at the Paris Games despite the former world champion exceeding the age limit, a Filipino official said on Tuesday.

Pacquiao, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2021 to make a failed tilt at the Philippines presidency.

The age limit for Olympic boxers is 40.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary-general Marcus Manalo told CNN: “I don’t know if there will be exemption for this, but perhaps we can challenge the reasoning behind 40, because he could be more conditioned than, you know, boxers younger than his age.”

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino told AFP he sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) two weeks ago seeking a “universality place” for Pacquiao.

In the letter, it was suggested that Pacquiao’s presence would be “shot in the arm” for boxing at the Olympics.

Universality places are given to athletes from countries that struggle to secure slots in the Olympics through normal qualification channels.

The IOC said there were nine universality places for boxing in Paris, with five for women and four for men. The spots will be confirmed on June 7.

“He’s physically fit, better than other athletes,” Tolentino said, describing Pacquiao as an “icon of boxing” who could help the image of the sport.

Tolentino said the “special request” for Pacquiao would not affect the chances of other Filipino boxers qualifying for Paris.

Fighting in Paris would be a chance to realise his life-long dream of winning an Olympic gold medal, Pacquiao told AFP on Tuesday.

Pacquiao, the winner of multiple world titles, has never competed at the Olympics.

He insisted he was “not too old” to take on younger boxers, saying he felt like he was “30 years old or 28 years old”.

“It’s the secret of Manny Pacquiao,” he said.