Boxing: Pacquiao returns to ring for clash with South Korean YouTuber

SEOUL – Philippine boxing great Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring on Sunday for the first time since retiring from the sport last year, facing off against a South Korean YouTuber in an exhibition match near Seoul.

The 43-year-old fighter turned politician stepped away from boxing to launch a bid for the Philippine presidency that failed. He also served as a senator between 2016 and May this year.

On Sunday, Pacquiao fought D.K. Yoo in a showcase match on the outskirts of the South Korean capital to raise money for Ukraine and homeless Filipinos.

Dressed in a shiny red robe with gold trimming, Pacquiao emerged into the Kintex arena in Goyang to roars of excitement from the crowd.

For his opponent Yoo, a martial artist and internet star, it was only the second time in a boxing ring – his previous encounter an exhibition match against former UFC fighter Bradley Scott.

Yoo, dubbed the “Korean Bruce Lee” in his homeland – was no match for Pacquiao despite being significantly taller and heavier.

Yoo was visibly tired and winded after the second round as a speedy Pacquiao moved in with an explosion of rapid-fire punches.