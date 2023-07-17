Paris 2024 organisers run tests on Seine to create opening ceremony to remember

PARIS – A flotilla of 39 boats sailed from the Austerlitz Bridge to the foot of the Eiffel Tower on Monday morning as the Paris 2024 organisers tested the 6km route along the Seine river that will kick off the 2024 Olympic Games.

The opening ceremony, expected to draw at least 600,000 spectators and see 50 boats sailing the route, will be the first in the history of the Summer Olympics to be held outside a stadium.

All circulation was stopped on the river through the centre of the City of Light, as the vessels sailed the course which is set to be taken next July by delegations of competitors, as well as TV crews and emergency services.

“We learnt today that it’s technically feasible,” head of the organising committee Tony Estanguet said, adding they were also able to test how much time is needed between the boats and how to solve potential issues like boat engine problems.

“We just tried to do something different”, events and ceremonies director Thierry Reboul said. “If you want people to remember the Games, you need to offer them something they have never seen before”, adding people will be welcomed to the 2024 Olympics “as they have never been welcomed before”.

While the lower part of the river bank will be subject to ticketing, there will be free access to the upper part.

Guaranteeing security for participants as well as a crowd of several hundred thousand people on the banks of the Seine is an enormous challenge for the organisers.

Around 40 boats simulating the arrival of delegations sailed on Monday, with another 18 vessels being used by emergency services, the organisers and the host broadcaster Olympic Broadcasting Services.

The choreography is being done by French theatre director Thomas Jolly, 41, whose plans remain a secret.

Tickets for around 100,000 prize spots along the river have been sold by the organisers, with several hundred thousand people set to be authorised to watch for free from the banks of the river.

The traditional torch relay leading up the Games has also been hailed as “unbelievable” by Estanguet.

The 80-day relay will see the torch carried from Greece by boat to the southern port of Marseille before featuring at the famed Mont Saint Michel in northern France, the Chateau de Versailles and the French Caribbean.

The Paris Olympics are set to take place from July 26 to Aug 11, 2024. REUTERS, AFP