Some 20 participants of this year's The Straits Times Run had the opportunity to attend a one-hour yoga lesson by the Kallang Basin yesterday. The lesson, facilitated by Yoga Lab's founding director Jasmine Chong, was the last of the ST Run's build-up activities this year. Chong will conduct another class on the final day of the Sept 20-22 ST Run festival, where participants can collect their race packs at the OCBC Arena Hall 1. The run is on Sept 23 at the Singapore Sports Hub.