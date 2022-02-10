Winter Olympics: Figure-skating gold on hold amid reports Russian teen skater positive for banned drug

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Two Russian newspapers reported on Wednesday (Feb 9) that 15-year-old Olympic star Kamila Valieva had tested positive for a banned drug, after the International Olympic Committee said "legal consultations" had forced the postponement of the medal ceremony for the figure skating team event at the Beijing Games.

Newspapers RBC and Kommersant named the drug as Trimetazidine, which is used to treat angina and is banned both in and out of competition.

The news broke late at night in Beijing. Reuters attempted to reach the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) chef de mission for comment but his phone was not answering.

The ROC earlier declined to comment on reports that Valieva, a member of the winning Russian ensemble in the figure skating team event on Monday, had returned a positive test.

Trimetazidine is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) list of metabolic modulators.

Russian athletes are competing at the Beijing Games as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), without their flag and national anthem, because of sanctions against their country for previous doping violations.

Former Russian pairs skater Tatiana Volosozhar, who won two gold medals at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, offered words of support for Valieva on Instagram, calling for the use of the Russian hashtag #Iwillneverbelieve to send the teenager support on social media.

Her post was "liked" on Instagram by Valieva herself.

The Russian Sports Ministry said it was premature to comment on media reports about the reason for the postponement of the award ceremony for the figure skating team event.