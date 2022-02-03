Winter Olympics: Which are the 15 sports at the Games and the key athletes to watch?

Alpine skiing refers to disciplines that involve an athlete skiing down a mountain, rather than skiing across fairly flat terrain or performing aerial jumps.

Skiers must navigate coloured gates spread across the mountain slope in controlled zigzag motions as fast as possible, reaching speeds of around 150kmh.

Rankings are decided by athletes’ times, after one run (downhill and Super-G) or two (slalom, giant slalom, alpine combined).

Events

• Alpine combined

• Downhill

• Giant slalom

• Mixed team parallel

• Slalom

• Super-G

Athlete to watch

American Mikaela Shiffrin is a four-time world slalom champion seeking her third gold medal in as many Olympics.

2. Biathlon