Nicholas Mahabir is first Singaporean under 60 seconds for 100m breaststroke

SINGAPORE – Nicholas Mahabir set a new national record in the 100m breaststroke on Friday, becoming the first Singaporean to swim the event in under a minute, and moved closer to the ultimate goal of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Games.

He clocked 59.96 seconds in the final to finish in between Mason Manta Rays’ Jake Foster (59.64sec) and Nova of Virginia’s Charlie Swanson (1min 00.09sec) at the TYR US Pro Championships Finals in Irvine, California.

His time was just 0.47sec shy of the Olympic qualifying time of 59.49sec. Only compatriot Jonathan Tan (50m freestyle) has so far earned a spot at the Summer Games in the French capital.

Mahabir, 17, attributed the result to his coach Peter Linn and his family, saying: “I’ve received unwavering support that helped me break a minute in the 100m breaststroke.

“Having one of the best coaches in the world working with me is a huge privilege.”

The teenager had a creditable debut outing at the Phnom Penh SEA Games in May. He claimed three silver medals in the 50m (his 27.91sec effort was a national record), 100m and 200m breaststroke events and won two golds in the 4x100m medley for the men’s and mixed team categories.

He had nearly gone below the sub-60sec mark after clocking 1:00.07 in the heats earlier on Friday. He has swum the top eight-fastest times in the event for a Singaporean.