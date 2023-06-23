Three Singapore swim records in three days, Letitia Sim now owns all three breaststroke marks

SINGAPORE – Letitia Sim confirmed her status as Singapore’s breaststroke queen on Friday, as she broke Roanne Ho’s national record in the 50m breaststroke event. Sim now owns all the fastest times for the event in the 50m, 100m and 200m.

Competing in the morning heats of the ongoing Singapore National Swimming Championships, Sim clocked 31.17sec to erase Ho’s mark of 31.23, set en route to a silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Japan’s Satomi Suzuki had won gold in a Games record of 30.83.

This was the 20-year-old Sim’s third national record in three days at the meet at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. On Wednesday, she had lowered her Singapore record in the 200m breaststroke. She swam 2min 27.91sec, just under the 2:28.49 she had clocked to win gold at the Phnom Penh SEA Games in May.

A day later, she timed 1:07.27 to erase her own 100m record of 1:07.86 set in 2021. Significantly, this new personal best is close to the Paris 2024 Olympic ‘A’ cut timing of 1:06.79.

Sim will race in the 50m breaststroke final on Friday night. She is also scheduled to compete in the 200m women’s individual medley on Saturday, an event where she also owns the national record of 2:14.49.