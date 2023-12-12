New skipper Hajaratih Johana looking to chart the path forward for Singapore women’s hockey team

SINGAPORE – Hajaratih Johana is the creative hub of the national women’s hockey team in more ways than one.

By day, she is a graphic designer. After the sun sets, she trades her laptop for a hockey stick and also doubles up as the team’s social media manager.

The forward, 25, has now taken on an extra responsibility.

She will be donning the skipper’s armband at a Dec 13-17 quadrangular tournament at Sengkang Hockey Stadium.

Hajaratih, who has over 50 caps, said: “I was initially surprised because I had never seen myself being in that position. But it is one that I am really excited about. To lead the team is always an honour and to start doing that on home soil is going to be a very special moment.”

In 2020, she helped to create an Instagram page for the Singapore women’s hockey team as she felt the need to raise awareness about the team. Before major tournaments, she creates design frameworks to be posted.

Hajaratih said: “Almost every team around the world had (an Instagram) page but not us, so we really wanted to change that so that more people know about us and the journey we are on. To me, it is really important.”

On that Instagram page (sgwomenshockey), users can access details of the upcoming tournament. After a four-year hiatus, the Singapore Hockey Federation (SHF) is hosting an international competition for the first time. There are quadrangulars for both men’s and women’s teams, with both trophies named after former SHF presidents.

The women’s team will compete with Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia for the Annabel Pennefather Cup while the men’s team will be vying with Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Hong Kong for the E.W. Barker Cup.

The men start their campaign against Hong Kong on Dec 13, with Hajaratih leading her side out against Chinese Taipei on the same day. The finals take place on Dec 17.

The appointment of a new captain is part of a transition that the women’s team are undergoing. Veterans like Toh Li Min and Chua Xinni, both 34, have retired while head coach David Viner, who had been at the helm since 2015, was replaced by New Zealander Henry Wong, 39, in October.

Wong, who has coached at club and national age-group levels in Belgium and New Zealand, is looking to boost the players’ belief.

He said: “I believe some of our players could play for some of the best clubs in the world. So we have the potential. The big thing for me is how to instil that self belief and confidence within the players. I believe in two to four years, we can get to a level where they can believe they can compete with the top teams.”