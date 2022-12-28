Hockey: SHF chief Mathavan Devadas aims for gold at 2029 SEA Games

After winning a clutch of bronzes since their triumph at the 1993 Games at home, Mathavan believes that the return of the biennial multi-sport event here in 2029 will be the best opportunity for Singapore to finish at the top of the podium.

The last time the SEA Games were held on home soil in 2015, the men came within a whisker of the coveted gold, losing 4-3 to Malaysia on penalties.

Two years later in Kuala Lumpur, the men’s and women’s teams won three bronzes.

Mathavan had hoped for at least a silver in 2017 and is now looking to cast that disappointment aside as he looks to improve on that result at the 2023 Games in Cambodia – where men’s and women’s field and indoor hockey will be offered again.

But he acknowledged that a lot of work would have to be put in by the athletes and SHF, especially after the country only lifted Covid-19 restrictions for team sports fully in March.

He said: “Two years of the pandemic has set us back about four years... athlete development has been really bad.

“We’re 12 to 18 months behind everyone else who opened up earlier and we can see it when our age group teams play against other Asian countries and they’re losing by big scores.

“I’m not too bothered about that because the kids can learn how to lose, what they did wrong and come back from that.”

Mathavan had been due to step down in 2022 having served four two-year terms, but the SHF reset its constitution under Sport Singapore’s direction and he became eligible to run for president again.

“When the opportunity for the new term came about, I thought I would have time to plan and do things,” he said, though he is unsure if he would run again in 2026.

To get the national teams ready, the SHF is arranging for more overseas opportunities, including a trip to Cambodia before the SEA Games and September’s Asian Games, for which the women have qualified for the first time since 1994.

Similar training trips and overseas competitions could be on the cards for younger players aged below 20 as they aim for success in 2029.

A larger emphasis will also be placed on indoor hockey – an indoor variant of field hockey – with a national coach each for the men’s and women’s teams, said Mathavan.

He is also aiming to raise the level of technical officiating by having more exchange programmes with other countries.