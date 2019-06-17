'Nervous' Chua wins Philippine Open

National training squad bowler Amabel Chua gave herself an early birthday present on Saturday after she won the women's Open division at the 2019 Philippine Open in Manila.

Chua, who turns 19 on July 6, beat Indonesia's Aldila Indriyati 202-192 before stunning home favourite Lara Posadas-Wong 212-190 in the step-ladder finals at the Coronado Lanes in Mandaluyong City.

The Diploma in Business Studies student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic had qualified in second place for the step-ladder finals with 1,656 pinfalls in the penultimate round, behind Posadas-Wong (1,730) and ahead of Aldila's (1,638).

She took home 300,000 pesos (S$7,900) for her win.

Said Chua: "I felt nervous during the first match (against Aldila) but, after beating her, I got more confident for the second match (against Posadas-Wong).

"I told myself to think of the process, and focus on one frame at a time and putting my shot on target. If I didn't get a strike, I would pick up my spares."

The teenager was also part of the Republic's girls' team who came from behind to retain their title at the 20th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in Kuching, Malaysia, in April.

Chua had first shown promise in international tournaments in 2016, when she finished second in the Masters Finals of the World Bowling Youth Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The achievement earned her a nomination for the 2017 Sportsgirl of the Year award, which went to fencer Lau Ywen.

Chua added: "Overall, it was a good experience, and I'm really honoured to be able to win this title."

National assistant coach Vincent Lim, who helped guide the Republic's bowlers at the Philippine Open, was pleased with the consistency shown by youngsters such as Chua and Charlene Lim, 20, who won the women's Open division at the Malaysian International Open last month.

He said of Chua's win: "The achievement will help her build her confidence and belief.

"Every win is about self-discovery, and will help her in understanding herself and her bowling better."