Nele Gilis beats sister Tinne to win Singapore Squash Open; Ali Farag bests Diego Elias again

SINGAPORE – With a two-game lead in her first Singapore Squash Open final, Belgian Nele Gilis had looked set for another easy win over her younger sister Tinne on Nov 19.

But Tinne threw the script out of the window as she rallied to make it 2-2 at the OCBC Arena and take the match to a fifth game for the first time in a competitive meeting between the siblings.

Nele, the world No. 7, clinched the decider to prevail 3-2 in the 82-minute match to bag the US$18,050 (S$24,300) prize money and extend her winning record over her 10th-ranked sister.

The pair had faced each other six times previously, with Nele, 27, winning five matches. They last played against each other in September 2022, when Nele won 3-0.

Nele, who shared an emotional embrace with Tinne, 26, after the match, said: “We both left it all out there today and no matter what happened, it was always going to be a special night and obviously I’m very happy that I won but if I’m going to lose to anyone, I’d rather lose to her. I wish we could share that trophy.”

Despite the defeat, Tinne was in high spirits. She said: “It was physically hard, mentally hard. Even though I was 2-0 down, I still wanted to fight for every point... so I started attacking a bit more.

“I saw that she was struggling physically a little bit. I’m like (thinking), she’s only human as well, surely she gets tired at some point.”

Nele had started the better of the two, capturing the first two games 11-6, 12-10 as Tinne looked the wearier of the pair.

However, the younger sister returned to the court with fire in her belly and was determined to make Nele work for her win as she claimed the next two games 11-8, 11-5.

But, following a word of advice from her Kiwi fiance and fellow professional Paul Coll, who was watching in the stands after losing in the men’s quarter-finals on Nov 17, Nele closed out the final game 11-4 in 12 minutes.

The sisters will next play in the Hong Kong Open on Nov 27, before wrapping up their season at the New Zealand Open on Dec 5 and spending a summer Christmas together with Coll’s family.