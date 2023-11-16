How couples on the world’s pro squash tour motivate – and unsettle – each other

SINGAPORE – Belgian squash player Nele Gilis is usually a composed figure on the court, but the world No. 7 becomes a bundle of nerves whenever she watches her fiance and fellow squash professional Paul Coll’s matches.

“For my own matches, I’m pretty relaxed most of the time but when Paul plays, you want to see him happy, so you want him to win, so it makes me more nervous,” said the 27-year-old, who is in the Republic for the US$225,000 (S$306,000) Singapore Squash Open at the OCBC Arena.

“There are all these advantages to having your partner (in the same sport) but on the flip side, you have two people you’re focusing on in the tournament which can also be mentally draining at times, especially if they’re close matches.”

The same can be said for world No. 5 Coll, who tries to conceal the jitters he gets when he is supporting Gilis.

Coll, 31, said: “I get pretty nervous when Nele is playing but I try not to show it because she’s looking at the back and I want to be calm so she’s not getting too nervous.

“But it’s great to watch her play – she’s improving and learning and it’s really nice to be there experiencing that journey with her.”

There could be some nerves in the OCBC Arena’s stands for both players on Friday, when fifth seed Coll will meet fourth-seeded Egyptian Mostafa Asal in the quarter-finals, while third seed Gilis will take on Egypt’s sixth seed Rowan Elaraby.

While being a couple on the Professional Squash Association World Tour can sometimes be a tough balancing act, Gilis and Coll, who got engaged at the end of 2022, are glad to have each other on the circuit.

Egyptian power couple world No. 1 Ali Farag and sixth-ranked Nour El Tayeb, who won the 2017 US Open and Manchester Open 2023 singles titles together, feel the same way towards each other.

El Tayeb, 30, said: “Ali and I always talk about how we’re very lucky that we travel around the world together.

“Sport can become a lonely place sometimes – when you win, you’re alone, when you lose, you’re alone. So for us to have each other has made the tour bearable and enjoyable.”