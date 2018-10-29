MMA: Demetrious Johnson prompted historic 'trade' from UFC to One Championship, to 'test his skills'

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Demetrious Johnson said his desire to test himself in a new environment was the main reason for him joining Singapore-based organisation One Championship from American juggernauts Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The 32-year-old American flyweight (up to 61kg) revealed this in a conference call with international media on Monday (Oct 29) morning, a day after he was officially unveiled as a One athlete.

"At the end of the day, I felt I was pretty young in my career, and I wanted to try something different," said Johnson, who holds the UFC record for most successful title defences, with 11.

"It's a huge move for my career and I look forward to testing my skills in One."

Johnson said that he was the one who came up with the idea to moving to One, despite still having fights on his previous contract with the UFC, and praised his manager Malki Kawa for pulling the deal off.

As part of Johnson's move to One, former One welterweight (up to 77kg) champion Ben Askren - who was still contracted to them - will move to the UFC, although the 34-year-old American's move has not been formally announced yet.

This is the first time a "trade" of this sort has been made in MMA, and follows One's capture of another world-class fighter, former UFC and Bellator lightweight (up to 70kg) champion Eddie Alvarez, two weeks ago.

In joining One, Johnson said he "could not pass up" the opportunity to travel and compete in Asia, saying he grew up watching Asian MMA - naming the now-defunct Japan-based Pride Fighting Championship as a favourite.

He said he is likely to make his One debut in January or February, meaning there is a chance he could compete in Singapore in One's event scheduled for Feb 22.

Hailing Johnson as a fighter who "embodies martial arts", One founder and chairman Chatri Sityodtong said he was looking forward to seeing his newest marquee signing in action.

"I think everyone wins (with the trade)," said Chatri.

"For One, we get the No.1, pound-for-pound, greatest MMA fighter in history.

"DJ's technical style, and who he is as a person, will resonate very well in Asia."

The 1.60m, 57kg Johnson, nicknamed the "Mighty Mouse", is regarded by many as one of the greatest MMA fighters.

He held the UFC flyweight title for 2,142 days from September 2012 to August - the second-longest reign in UFC history behind Anderson Silva's 2,457 days as middleweight (up to 84kg) champion.

His rule came to an end when he lost to fellow American Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 on Aug 4, but his 11 successful title defences are nevertheless a record in the UFC.