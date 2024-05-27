ST Full-time Report: Mixed doubles pair get Paris spot | Olympic champion’s message: Don’t write someone off

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
Singapore’s badminton mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan will fulfil their dream of competing at the Olympics after their entry to the Paris Games was confirmed today.
Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder will also be in Paris, where he is seeking a medal. Get a crash course on kitefoiling from the two-time world champion in this interactive.
And lastly, In the stressful world of sport, athletes trip over failure and stumble over fame but as Olympic champion Anthony Ervin told Rohit Brijnath, “don't write someone off”.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
S’pore’s badminton mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan get Paris Olympics spot
Olympic hero Anthony Ervin’s message: Don’t ever write anyone off
Swimmer tells Rohit Brijnath his story of excesses, pain and return as oldest Olympic champion in 2016.
Max Maeder’s ultimate guide to kitefoiling
S’pore’s two-time kitefoiling world champion and medal hopeful Max Maeder explains his sport to us.
Riskier approach helps Siddharth Jagadeesh become S’pore’s youngest chess grandmaster
The 17-year-old took on a more aggressive strategy after a bad run of results in 2022.
Singapore drawn with Thailand, Malaysia in Group A of year-end Asean football championship
The Lions have crashed out in the group stage of the competition in four of the past five editions.
Jordan Emaviwe gets first Lions call-up as Tsutomu Ogura announces squad for World Cup qualifiers
Singapore need to beat South Korea and Thailand to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.
The Straits Times’ Hard Tackle reviews the 2023-24 English Premier League season
Nine fans from the top eight Premier League clubs and presenter John Dykes reflect on the campaign.
14-year-old gymnast wins unprecedented silver for S’pore at Asian junior championships
Amanda Yap, who barely qualified for the balance beam final, was taken aback by her second-place finish.
Stars align for Singapore cyclist Riyadh Hakim at MTB Eliminator World Cup series in Indonesia
ST Sports’ Play of the Month – Road Cycling
Get tips from the experts in ST sports desk’s Play of the Month series, The May spotlight is on road cycling.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.