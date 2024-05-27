Singapore’s badminton mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan get their spot in Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – After a nervy few weeks of waiting, Singapore’s badminton mixed doubles pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan have finally fulfilled their dream of competing at the Olympics.

The duo’s entry to the July 26 - Aug 11 Paris Games was confirmed by the Badminton World Federation on May 27. This makes them Singapore’s first local-born mixed doubles duo to qualify for the Olympics – Indonesia-born Hendri Saputra and China-born Li Yujia were the first from the Republic to feature in the event at Beijing 2008.

Hee, 28, told The Straits Times: “We are very happy because it’s every athlete’s dream to play at the Olympics. Now, that dream is about to be fulfilled... all our effort and sacrifices have paid off and are not wasted.”

Tan, 30, added: “This is an affirmation of all the hard work and dedication we’ve put in, and it proved all the difficulties we have gone through were worth it in the end.”

Their road to Paris was far from straightforward.

Compared to at least 38 entries for the singles events, there are only 16 spots for the doubles competitions at the Olympics.

As top pairs from America, Africa and Oceania receive continental quotas if they are in the world’s top 50, only 13 open slots remained after the year-long qualification period ended on April 28.

Hee and Tan had a nightmare start to their campaign after a winless run on the BWF World Tour for more than four months, losing in the first round in their first seven events.

That sparked a change in their tournament plan as they signed up for lower-tier tournaments in search of more wins, qualifying points and a confidence boost.

It worked a treat as they won the Irish Open, conquered the Guwahati Masters and made the Odisha Masters final at the end of 2023. They reached the semi-final of the top-tier Malaysia Open in January 2024 and “made up a lot of ground” to rise to 12th in the Race to Paris ranking.

However, heartbreak loomed when they were overtaken by Dutch pair Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek and Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Mentari who found their own purple patch in March.

Tan, who gave up her university studies in 2011 to play full-time, said: “There was anxiety for sure. When we fell out of the top 13, there were so few tournaments to catch up after that, so the pressure became mountain high and we struggled.”